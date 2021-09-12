Jets vs. Panthers inactives: Keelan Cole, La’Mical Perine out for New York’s season opener

The Jets will be down another wide receiver when they take the field against the Panthers, as Keelan Cole is out with a knee injury.

Cole was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, but did not take part in Friday’s walkthrough. Cole’s absence leaves New York somewhat thin at wide receiver, as Jamison Crowder was already out for Week 1 due to COVID. Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith are now in line for an uptick in playing time and targets.

La’Mical Perine is also out with a foot injury. Perine was a full participant in Friday’s walkthrough, but will not suit up for the Jets in Week 1. Sharrod Neasman is out as expected with a hamstring injury.

The Panthers are almost entirely healthy for their matchup with the Jets, as rookie wide receiver Shi Smith (shoulder) is the only player out for Carolina.