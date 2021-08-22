Jets vs Packers: Zach Wilson talks chemistry with Corey Davis, pocket presence | Jets Post Game
Jets QB Zach Wilson on developing chemistry with wide receiver Corey Davis, and continuing to learn when to move around in the pocket and take shots down the field. Wilson, who was 9-11, for 128 yards and 2 TD's, isn't thinking about the season-opener just yet, only about the team's final preseason game against Philadelphia.