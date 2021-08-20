Jets vs Packers: Previewing what Jets will do without star DL Carl Lawson | Jets Preseason

SNY Jets Reporter Jeane Coakley is joined by Connor Hughes of The Athletic to preview the Jets' upcoming preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. They discuss how the Jets will pivot without star defensive lineman Carl Lawson out for the season with an Achilles tear, what to expect from QB Zach Wilson in his second preseason game, and how much will the offensive line improve from their last game.

