Jets vs. Packers Preseason Week 2 recap: Everything we know

The Jets improved to 2-0 on the preseason Saturday, beating the Packers in Green Bay.

The Packers didn’t play many of their best in the 23-14 New York win. Still, several Jets looked sharp at Lambeau Field, including Zach Wilson.

Below, we’ll go over key happenings in the game, including Wilson’s performance and developments in Gang Green’s tight end battle.

Final Score: Jets 23, Packers 14

1 2 3 4 F NYJ 3 14 6 0 23 GB 7 7 0 0 14

Game Notes

Grain of Salt: Something to keep in mind when evaluating certain Jets performances in this game: the Packers didn't exactly put their best foot forward in Week 2 of the preseason. Thirty-two Green Bay players didn't dress. Shorthanded, Shakey Defense: The Packers' backups didn't give the Jets' defense a break, though. Green Bay scored two first-half touchdowns with a varying number of New York starters still in the game. The Jets defense is still trying to figure out how to fill Carl Lawson's void -- Bryce Huff and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. rotated early on -- and the secondary was without Bless Austin and Lamarcus Joyner. Sheldon Rankins didn't play either, so some slack is warranted on New York's end. Legwork: Only Matt Ammendola can beat Matt Ammendola right now. The lone kicker on the Jets' roster helped himself on Saturday, though. Ammendola went 3-3 on field goals (54, 46 & 30 yards) and 2-2 on extra points. The perfect performance means the Jets don't have an excuse to bring in some competition. New No. 1: Corey Davis became the Jets' top receiver when he signed over the offseason. So far he looks the part, demonstrating a strong rapport with Zach Wilson through their first two games together. After a few catches last weekend, Davis added four more for 70 yards Saturday, including the all-around pretty play below: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1429187248516444161?s=20

Standout Performers

QB Zach Wilson: Wilson was excellent in his second preseason game. The rookie went 9-11 passing, totaling 128 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers didn't line their best up against Wilson, but he finished the game with a 154.7 quarterback rating. His day ended just before halftime. TE Tyler Kroft: Wilson's touchdowns went to Kroft, who had to work to find paydirt on both catches. The first saw Kroft spin away from a direct hit just before the goal line, while the second required some shifty footwork following a play-action pass. Kroft went into this game as the favorite to start at tight end. His two-score day may have sealed the deal. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1429196461816885256?s=20 S J.T. Hassell: The backup safety forced a fumble and recorded a sack in this game. He also had five tackles.

Injury Woes

The trip to Green Bay was not kind to New York. After losing Lawson and Zane Lewis to season-ending injuries during joint practices this week, the Jets used the cart twice more on Saturday. LB Jarrad Davis and OL Conor McDermott both left on wheels. QB Mike White was also hit hard on multiple occasions, no thanks to the linemen in front of him, and eventually left for the locker room with a rib injury. Stay tuned for updates on the trio.

What's Next?

The Jets end their preseason at home against the Eagles on Friday, Aug. 27. The 7:30 p.m. contest will give New York's younger players one last chance to prove their worth before cuts and the regular season. Once the exhibition with Joe Douglas' former employer is over, the focus turns to a Week 1 showdown with Sam Darnold and the Panthers.

