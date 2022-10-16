Jets vs. Packers highlights Week 6
Watch all of the highlights from the matchup between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
Recapping the Packers' 27-10 loss to the Jets in Week 6 of the 2022 season.
The Packers offense is stagnant. Meanwhile, the Jets defense is a force.
Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, the surprising Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and New York won its third straight with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL's longest active drought.