Jets vs. Lions game and viewing information for Week 15

The New York Jets (7-6) are now in near must-win mode as they sit on the outside looking in with four games left in the season. Their playoffs more or less start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Here’s your viewing and game information for Week 15.

Detroit Lions at New York Jets, Sunday, December 18 (1:00 eastern)

TV info: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 (Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons)

Location: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Forecast: 38 degrees, Mostly cloudy

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

