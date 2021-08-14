Jets vs. Giants: Zach Wilson’s debut among 6 preseason Week 1 storylines

The Jets will play their first preseason game since 2019 on Saturday night.

While just an exhibition game, the contest against the Giants will provide Gang Green’s coaching staff with its first look at key young players in a game. This will be Robert Saleh’s first appearance as a head coach, and a number of rookies will make their debuts. That includes Zach Wilson. The game will also be Mike LaFleur’s first time running an offense.

With the start of the preseason just hours away, here are six storylines to watch for during the Jets’ match with the Giants.

Zach Wilson's debut

(Adam Hunger-Getty Images)

Much has been said about Wilson's inconsistent practices recently, so his first foray in a game will be at least somewhat telling of his early progression as an NFL quarterback. Wilson's career won't be defined by one preseason quarter against the Giants, but he needs to show everyone that the mistakes he's made in practice have been ironed out.

The running back rotation

(Rich Schultz-Getty Images)

LaFleur's offense will need as many quality rushers as the Jets can roster, and Week 1 of the preseason will be his first chance to test everyone out. Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine are the first three running backs on the unofficial depth chart, but rookie Michael Carter, Josh Adams and Austin Walter could see considerable action. How the Jets utilize their running backs will give everyone a glimpse into which ones they value and how they plan to run the ball this season.

The right tackle competition

(Robert Sabo-Pool-Getty Images)

The training camp battle between George Fant and Morgan Moses will be the most competitive this summer. Both are viable starters at right tackle and Saleh likely won't name the Week 1 winner until later this summer. Saturday's match should give one of them the edge, though, particularly against the Giants' first-team defense.

Who jumps out in the secondary?

Story continues

(Adam Hunger-AP)

The Jets' cornerback group is young, inexperienced and uncertain. Bryce Hall and Blessuan Austin are the only locked-in starters in a group littered with mostly rookies and undrafted free agents. Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II and Isaiah Dunn have been standouts among the rookie class, but anyone could break out among the unit and bolster their chances of making the team.

Which rookie shines the brightest

(Chris Pedota-NorthJersey.com)

The Jets will need their young players to show up if they want to be successful this season, and that begins in the preseason. A lot of rookies will see action against the Giants – and not just the ones who were already expected to play a large role on the team this season. There are 20 first-year players on the roster. Not all will make the team, but some will push for more snaps this preseason and during the regular season if they perform well early in their careers.

Carl Lawson's transition from practice to game

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

No one has been more impressive than Lawson this summer. The pass rusher is one of the most physically dominating players on the Jets and has consistently won at the point of attack in practice. This will be Lawson's first chance to put it all together on the field and actually hit the quarterback – something he hasn't been able to do in training camp. The Jets will finally get a glimpse of what they paid for in Lawson, if for only a few plays. [listicle id=663932]

1

1