Jets vs Giants : Zach Wilson talks 'awesome experience' in NFL debut with Jets | Jets Post Game
For Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, his NFL debut in the pre-season opener against the Giants was an 'awesome experience just to be out there'. He credited Offensive Coordinator Mike Lafleur and the Jets running game with helping him 'settle in'. Now that the offense has been completely installed, Wilson looks forward to improving on a daily basis in training camp.