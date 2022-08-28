Jets vs. Giants: Viewing and listening information

In this article:

The annual Jets vs. Giants preseason meeting helps wrap up the 2022 NFL preseason on Sunday. The starters are expected to play at least a quarter in their final prep before the regular season begins in two weeks.

Here’s the game and TV/streaming information for Sunday.

Game Information

New York Jets vs. New York Giants

Date and Time: Sunday, August 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Place: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

Referee: Ron Torbert

Television

Channel: NFL Network (WCBS inside New York market)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Anthony Becht (WCBS)

Streaming

Newyorkjets.com and the Official Jets App

Those outside the New York market can also watch the game on NFL+ (subscription needed).

Those in Europe can watch on NFL Game Pass.

Radio

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7

Jets Radio Network

Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM

Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM

Albany, NY: WTMM – 104.5 FM

SiriusXM

Jets feed: Channel 88

Giants feed: Channel 380

Opponent Wire Site

Giants Wire

Preseason Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET)/Result TV 1 Aug. 12 at Philadelphia Eagles W 24-21 2 Aug. 22 vs. Atlanta Falcons W 24-16 ESPN 3 Aug. 28 vs. New York Giants 1:00 p.m. ET WCBS

Upcoming Games

Sunday, September 11, 1:00 p.m. ET vs. Baltimore Ravens

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire