Jets vs. Giants: Viewing and listening information

Billy Riccette
·1 min read
In this article:
The annual Jets vs. Giants preseason meeting helps wrap up the 2022 NFL preseason on Sunday. The starters are expected to play at least a quarter in their final prep before the regular season begins in two weeks.

Here’s the game and TV/streaming information for Sunday.

Game Information

New York Jets vs. New York Giants

Date and Time: Sunday, August 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Place: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

Referee: Ron Torbert

Television

Channel: NFL Network (WCBS inside New York market)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Anthony Becht (WCBS)

Streaming

Newyorkjets.com and the Official Jets App

Those outside the New York market can also watch the game on NFL+ (subscription needed).

Those in Europe can watch on NFL Game Pass.

Radio

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM – 104.5 FM

SiriusXM
Jets feed: Channel 88
Giants feed: Channel 380

Opponent Wire Site

Giants Wire

Preseason Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)/Result

TV

1

Aug. 12

at

Philadelphia Eagles

W 24-21

2

Aug. 22

vs.

Atlanta Falcons

W 24-16

ESPN

3

Aug. 28

vs.

New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET

WCBS

Upcoming Games

Sunday, September 11, 1:00 p.m. ET vs. Baltimore Ravens

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

