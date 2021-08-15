Jets vs. Giants Preseason Week 1 recap: Everything we know

The Jets began the Robert Saleh era with a preseason win over their roommates on Saturday night.

Gang Green beat Joe Judge and the Giants in what was technically a road game for the Jets. Fans of both New York franchises weren’t treated to much scoring in their return to MetLife Stadium, as the Jets won 12-7. The Giants were shut out for much of the game before a fourth-quarter touchdown made things close.

But the preseason isn’t about wins and losses. Below, we’ll go over key happenings in the game, including Zach Wilson’s debut.

Final Score: Jets 12, Giants 7

Game Notes

Zach Wilson's Debut: Wilson didn't score a touchdown in his first taste of NFL action, but the rookie quarterback impressed with a few third-down conversions and high-velocity throws. He went 6-9 for 63 yards and led the Jets to a field goal on their first offensive possession. Wilson departed after the second drive. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426696969301282820?s=20 Offensive Indications: If the first two drives with the starters are any indication, the Jets are going to run the heck out of the ball. The ground game was used to set up intermediate and/or play-action passes, which is hardly a surprise in a Shanahan-style offense. Ty Johnson and rookie Michael Carter took the bulk of the carries in the first half, combining for 55 yards on 16 tries. La'Mical Perine scored the Jets' only touchdown. Disruptive D-Line: The Jets' defensive line came into this game with the highest expectations of any position group on the team. The unit did not disappoint, even if Carl Lawson barely played. New York's defensive linemen created chaos for Giants quarterbacks all night, wracking up sacks, QB hits and even a few defended passes. Tight End Turmoil: The Jets' weakest position might be tight end right now. No one at the position impressed Saturday, as no Jets tight end caught more than one pass. UDFA Kenny Yeboah, meanwhile, coughed up a fumble late in the game.

Standout Performers

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen: Nasirildeen forced a fumble early in the second quarter, knocking the ball out of Corey Clement's hands just shy of the end zone. The loose ball, recovered by Michael Dwumfour, followed a pass interference call that gave Big Blue the ball inside the 10. Nasirildeen, who looks like the favorite to win New York's starting weak-side linebacker job, finished the game with three tackles. DL Michael Dwumfour: The Rutgers product didn't stop with the fumble recovery. Dwumfour also split a sack with fellow rookie Jonathan Marshall. Dwumfour added a defended pass to his stat sheet as well. https://twitter.com/snyjets/status/1426701340592508931?s=20 WR Vyncint Smith: Smith showed his worth all over the field Saturday night, hauling in three of four targets for 39 yards, including a long of 18. He also made a phenomenal play on special teams, downing a punt at the one-yard line. The performance could prove pivotal when it comes to Smith's roster spot. DT Jonathan Marshall: Marshall made a big impact in this game, sack the quarterback on two separate occasions. That included a game-clinching safety. DL Bryce Huff: The UDFA finished the game with an impressive stat sheet, including three tackles and two sacks.

The Battle to be Wilson's Backup

All eyes were on Wilson during his brief time in the game, but he's not one of the New York quarterbacks fighting for a job. Mike White is. White made a solid case to be New York's No. 2 arm, going 13-19 for 127 yards. He orchestrated a touchdown drive and demonstrated a rapport with WR Denzel Mims, another player looking to improve his standing on the depth chart. James Morgan wasn't awful either, though he faced competition further down the depth chart and made fewer throws. The second-year pro went 5-9 for 45 yards. Right now, it looks like he's trailing White in the backup battle.

What's Next?

New York's second preseason game will come against the Packers on August 21. The two teams will hold joint practices the week beforehand. Those practices will likely be the only time Gang Green faces Aaron Rodgers, as the quarterback is not expected to play in the Week 2 exhibition. [listicle id=660159]

