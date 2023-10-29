Jets vs. Giants highlights Week 8
Watch the New York Jets vs. the New York Giants highlights from Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
Starting quarterback Daniel Jones remained sidelined for a third straight week.
The Giants RB has missed three of six games this season due to an ankle sprain.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
The different ways the Jets and Giants handled crucial goal-line situations Sunday shows the difference in the teams' directions
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?
This doesn't sound ideal for the Jets.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
Sauce Gardner weighed in on a controversial call against him.
How far will his box be from Taylor Swift?
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
The Bears' 2-5 record doesn't surprise anyone, but the same can't be said of the Chargers' 2-4 record.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
