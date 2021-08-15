Jets vs. Giants highlights Preseason Week 1
Watch the full highlights of the 2021 preseason Week 1 matchup between the New York Jets and the New York Giants. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Dallas Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore suffers “significant” arm injury, and Randy Gregory may be out, too.
The Miami Dolphins’ starting offense didn’t get in the end zone in their preseason-opener Saturday despite having the football inside the Chicago Bears 10 yard line on one occasion and inside the 20 on another.
Trey Lance's arm talent is not in question.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell announced after Friday's preseason game that the team had parted ways with head athletic trainer Dave Granito.
Rookie quarterback Trey Lance will get his first NFL test at the helm of the 49ers against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced corresponding roster move for ex-Cleveland Browns linebacker on Saturday.
3 immediate reactions to Dolphins' offense in 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears
Quarterback Zach Wilson got his first taste of NFL game action on Saturday night against the Giants and the Jets didn’t ask too much of their first-round pick. Wilson was 6-of-9 for 63 yards while playing the first two offensive possessions of the night. The Jets kicked a field goal to cap their first drive [more]
Bears QB Justin Fields had an impressive performance in his preseason debut in a 20-13 win over the Dolphins.
Trevor Lawrence wasn't perfect, but he had some big-time throws.
Justin Fields started slow, but looked like a potential star once he got things going in his first preseason game.
Love looked sharp on Green Bay's first-half TD drive.
In his NFL debut, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance announced his presence with authority. What will Kyle Shanahan make of it?
Rookie Justin Fields rushed for a touchdown and threw for another to give the host Chicago Bears a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. The Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to grab Fields with the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields, who rushed five times for 33 yards on Saturday, used his speed to escape pressure and scamper 8 yards for a touchdown with 9:45 remaining in the third quarter.
Watch Justin Fields use a little deception to light up the Miami Dolphins defense. #Go Bucks #Bears
Alex Smith took in the game as the Giants beat the Rockies 5-4.
CBS Sports names Eagles as a potential landing spot for Saints star WR
Despite being hit several times, No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence had a solid first game, going 6-of-9 for 71 YDS.
Take a seat, Jimmy G. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance has made a splash early in his NFL debut, with an 80-yard touchdown pass against the Chiefs. Rolling left, Lance stopped, looked at his options, and then lofted the ball from the left hash at the San Francisco 13 to receiver Trent Sherfield, who caught the [more]
The Packers reported workouts for three different receivers on Friday.