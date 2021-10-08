Jets vs. Falcons Week 5 injury report: 6 players ruled out for London game

The Jets and Falcons will be without some key contributors when they meet up in London.

The good news is that the Jets expect to have WR Elijah Moore and CB Brandin Echols back after both cleared concussion protocol. The Jets will also make use of undrafted rookie TE Kenny Yeboah for the first time, as they are short at tight end.

Gang Green won’t have S Marcus Maye either, but that was expected. The plan is for him to return after the Week 6 bye.

Below, you can see the full injury report for the Jets and the Falcons, who have ruled out a total of six players.

S Adrian Colbert — Out (Concussion)

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com

WR Jeff Smith — Out (Concussion)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TE Tyler Kroft — Out (Back)

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

WR Russell Gage — Out (Ankle)

DL Marlon Davidson — Out (Ankle)

WR Calvin Ridley — Out (Not injury-related — personal matter)

CB Avery Williams — Doubtful (Hamstring)

S Erik Harris — Doubtful (Calf )

[listicle id=667796]

1

1