Jets vs. Falcons: Viewing info and game information

Billy Riccette
·1 min read
Week 2 of the NFL Preseason wraps up Monday night as the New York Jets take on the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is debating whether or not he will play his starters on Monday. He seemed very pleased with the team’s performance during the two joint practices with the Falcons, so it’s entirely possible we see all backups Monday.

If that’s the case, then QB Mike White could get plenty of reps Monday, along with fourth-string QB Chris Streveler.

Here’s the game and TV/streaming information for Monday.

Game Information

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets

Date and Time: Monday, August 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Place: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

Television

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

Referee: Clay Martin

Radio

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR – 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK – 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM – 104.5 FM

SiriusXM
Jets feed: Channel 88
Falcons feed: Channel 225

Betting odds (via Tipico)

Spread: Falcons -2.5

Money Line: Jets (+115), Falcons (-140)

Over/Under: 36.5

Preseason Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)/Result

TV

1

Aug. 12

at

Philadelphia Eagles

W 24-21

2

Aug. 22

vs.

Atlanta Falcons

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

3

Aug. 28

vs.

New York Giants

1:00 p.m. ET

WCBS

 

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

