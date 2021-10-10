Jets vs Falcons: Robert Saleh going to use bye week to figure out how Jets can 'start faster' | Jets Post Game
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh explains what the team needs to do in the bye week to right the ship after a disappointing loss to the Falcons. Saleh also analyzes QB Zach Wilson's performance in the loss, saying he needs to get into a rhythm sooner for the team to succeed.