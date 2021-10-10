Jets vs. Falcons inactives: Brandin Echols, Nathan Shepherd good to go for London Games

Depth on the defensive line and at cornerback should not be too much of an issue for the Jets in their trip to London to take on the Falcons, as Brandin Echols and Nathan Shepherd are both active after being listed as questionable.

Echols suffered a concussion in New York’s Week 4 win over the Titans, while Shepherd has been dealing with a knee injury and was a limited participant in practice during the week. Both will take the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, bolstering Jeff Ulbrich’s defense.

Zach Wilson is set to benefit from Elijah Moore’s return, as the rookie wide receiver is officially active. Moore suffered a concussion and did not play last week.

Gang Green’s only surprise inactive is Isaiah Dunn. The undrafted free agent out of Oregon State fared well against the Titans, contributing a key pass breakup in the fourth quarter to stymie a Tennessee scoring threat.

As for the Falcons, they are officially without starting wide receivers Calvin Ridley (personal) and Russell Gage (ankle) as expected. Ridley is Atlanta’s leading receiver, while Gage has caught just five passes in two games in what has so far been an injury-riddled season for the LSU product.