Jets vs. Falcons: 5 things fans should know about Atlanta for Week 5 in London

The Jets and Falcons are both 1-3 entering their Week 5 matchup in London.

Each team is searching for momentum early in the year with offenses that remain a work in progress with two new coaches. But while the Jets are hoping to build a winning streak after a Week 4 upset, the Falcons are trending down after a disappointing loss to the Washington Football Team. Atlanta will also send a depleted offense across the Atlantic after receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage were ruled out.

With all that in mind, here are five things to know about the Falcons before the Jets play them in Week 5.

Top ATL receivers out

The Jets will once again face a depleted passing attack. Neither Calvin Ridley nor Russell Gage will travel with the Falcons to London. Those two have combined for about a third of Matt Ryan’s completions. Atlanta will still have a few solid playmakers in rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Mike Davis, receiver/rusher Cordarelle Patterson and wideout Olamide Zaccheaus.

Tevin Coleman vs. his old team

Coleman burst onto the NFL scene as the Falcon’s third-round pick in 2015. He played four years in Atlanta and tallied 3,350 total yards and 39 total touchdowns. But over the past two seasons with the 49ers, Coleman only generated 811 yards and seven touchdowns. While he isn’t a workhorse running back in New York, Coleman is a mainstay in the backfield and could see more time against his old team after playing important Week 4 snaps in overtime.

Count Jetff Ulbrich in, too

Coleman isn’t the only person competing against his former team. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will also be defending against a Falcons team that he worked for from 2015-2020. He was the linebackers coach until 2020, when he was promoted to defensive coordinator midway through the season after Dan Quinn was fired. If anyone knows how to defend against Matt Ryan, it’s Ulbrich.

Bad defense

The Jets’ offense could eat in Week 5 against the worst scoring defense in the NFL. The Falcons allow a league-high 32 points per game, including a league-high 11 passing touchdowns. Zach Wilson should be able to build off his best game against a softer secondary in Week 5.

Two rookie coaches

Robert Saleh won’t be the only first-year head coach on the sideline. Arthur Smith is in his first season with the Falcons after coaching the Titans offense the past two seasons. Neither coach has enjoyed much success early in their rookie seasons: both are 1-3 and looking to find their identity early in the season.

