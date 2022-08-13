Jets vs. Eagles highlights Preseason Week 1
Watch the highlights of the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles from Preseason Week 1 of the 2022 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the highlights of the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles from Preseason Week 1 of the 2022 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Some thoughts from the #49ers' preseason-opening win over the Packers.
His first break since coming out of retirement.
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson is in hospice care
WATCHH: Lance. Gray. 76-yard tuddy.
Deshaun Watson got his first snaps for the Browns in their preseason opener.
Deion Sanders took issue with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the recent caliber of its inductees, saying some didn't belong next to him.
As the 49ers look to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, a new team might be on the list of possible destinations after Friday's slate of preseason games.
Sometimes it's about who's better. But sometimes there are other factors at play when it comes to the initial 53-man roster. @KDDrummondNFL looks at a few names that would raise an eyebrow if let go.
The 49ers had to like what they saw from Trey Lance, Sam Womack and their young running backs, but an injury on the defensive line could be costly.
Watch: Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc on his 1st NFL drive
Get the latest on why Tom Brady is taking some extended time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons
Belichick appeared to be a bit miffed by the constant blitzing from the Giants.
Twitter went wild after Trey Lance launched a 76-yard bomb to rookie wide receiver Danny Gray on his second and final series against the Green Bay Packers in Preseason Week 1.
Winners and losers from Patriots preseason opener against the Giants
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the first quarter in Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After going back to pass, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down after the play. After being checked by trainers, Wilson limped to the sideline on his own power before heading to the locker room.
The former Ohio State running back made a highlight-reel play during Pittsburgh Steelers preseason camp.
Quick analysis of Trey Lance's preseason debut vs. the Packers.
Bill Belichick has high praise for one second-year player.
Should the Thunder trade for the former No. 2 pick?
How did Jordan Love throw three interceptions in one preseason half? Two drops and a busted play, per Packers coach Matt LaFleur.