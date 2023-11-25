Jets vs. Dolphins winners and losers: Tyreek Hill a big winner after Week 12 win

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets traded pick-six touchdowns in a wild minute before halftime, but it was the Dolphins who came out on top in the NFL’s first Black Friday game.

Tyreek Hill caught a touchdown pass and running back Raheem Mostert scored two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Dolphins beat the Jets 34-13 at MetLife Stadium.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw two interceptions in the final minute before halftime, one of which was returned for a touchdown with 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The Jets had the momentum until quarterback Tim Boyle’s Hail Mary pass was intercepted and returned 99 yards as time expired in the first half.

Here are the winners and losers from Friday’s game between the Dolphins and Jets:

Winners

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland: The dynamic Dolphins safety had the play of the game: A 99-yard pick-six touchdown to end the first half. Holland intercepted Boyle’s pass and returned it to the other end zone to give the Dolphins a 17-6 lead at halftime. Holland ran for 124.4 yards on the play, the longest play by a ball carrier this season, according to Next Gen Stats.

A look at the DOTS from Jevon Holland's 99-yard pick six.



Garrett Wilson traveled 176.4 yards in pursuit of Holland, the 2nd-most distance traveled by a player on any play from scrimmage since 2016.#MIAvsNYJ | #BlackFridayNFL pic.twitter.com/P8CuoO9Mx7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 24, 2023

Jets defensive back Brandin Echols: The Jets defense picked up the slack in the first half with third-year defensive back Brandin Echols intercepting Tagovailoa and scoring a 30-yard pick-six touchdown with 58 seconds before halftime. Echols jumped a route and had nothing but daylight on the first of three turnovers for Tagovailoa on the day. In a game where the Jets knew it was going to need points from its defense, Echols delivered with his second career touchdown. Coincidentally, Echols had a pick-six against the Dolphins his rookie season, snagging an INT off of Tagovailoa.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill: The Dolphins star receiver turned in another 100-yard performance with nine catches for 102 yards and a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Hill had his left ankle evaluated on the sideline in the first quarter, but quickly returned to the game. Hill was already dealing with a right hand injury suffered last week. But Hill continues to produce for Miami, and leads the NFL with 1,324 yards receiving this season.

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle: With Hill carrying the load offensive, Waddle’s production has been curbed. Waddle was a focal point offensively, catching eight passes for 114 yards to lead Miami. It marked Waddle’s second 100-yard game this season, and the second time both Waddle and Hill eclipsed 100 yards in a game in 2023.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert: The Dolphins’ starting tailback, scored two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter increase his NFL lead with 13 rushing touchdowns scored this season. Mostert trails only Christian McCaffrey, who leads the NFL with 16 total touchdowns scored this season.

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson: The dynamic Jets receiver who thought he’d be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers caught his third touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter of this game. Wilson found himself open on a crossing route, and Tim Boyle delivered the 1-yard touchdown pass to mark the Jets’ first offensive touchdown in the Boyle era.

The Jets offense on third down: The Jets converted on third down for the first time in two weeks in this game. The Jets were 0-11 last week, and 0-8 before their third down conversion in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins. The play: A tush push, or quarterback sneak, with Boyle leading the charge. The Jets finished the game converting 5 of 14 third-down plays against the Dolphins. Hey, gotta take the wins where you can.

Jets quarterback Tim Boyle in the second half: Hey, it’s all about progress. And Boyle’s second half was much better than his first. Boyle was 20 for 27 for 144 yards and a touchdown in the second half against the Dolphins. Although he added another interception, Boyle was much more decisive with the football and got it out of his hands quickly before the defense could react. It was a step in the right direction for him. Boyle finished 27 of 38 for 179 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the game.

Losers

The Dolphins defense: Third-year defensive end Jaelan Phillips was carted off the field after suffering an Achilles injury in the fourth quarter, a brutal blow in a game the Dolphins would have loved to come out healthy from. Phillips returned from a groin injury to play in the last five games, and the Dolphins defense has played its best stretch of the season. The Dolphins will rely on Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah to pick up the slack on the edge if Phillips is out extended time.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: He accounted for three turnovers, a recurring issue for the Dolphins despite their recent success. In the final minute before halftime, Tagovailoa threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa and backup running back Darrynton Evans paired to fumble a hand off. Tagovailoa has a fumble and an interception in six of 11 Dolphins games. Tagovailoa has 10 interceptions and 10 fumbles this season.

Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons: As tensions flared early in the fourth quarter, Clemons was ejected after making contact with an official. Players from both sides got into a tussle following a successful extra point try, but it was Clemons who mistakenly hit an official in the mouth while pointing toward another player. The official was seen spitting blood during the broadcast; NFL rules state contact with an official is an automatic ejection. Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson was also ejected in the sequence, while Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Jets quarterback Tim Boyle in the first half: It was an abysmal start for Boyle’s first start, completing just 7 of 11 passes for 35 yards before halftime. What made matters worse was Boyle’s interception on a Hail Mary throw in the final seconds of the second quarter, which resulted in Holland’s 99-yard interception return. Luckily for Boyle, his second half was significantly better, considering the outcome of the game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jets vs. Dolphins winners and losers: Black Friday game kind to Miami