Jets vs. Dolphins in Week 18 set for 1:00 Sunday

The NFL has announced the times for the Week 18 schedule and the Jets will have another early kickoff on Sunday in their final game of the 2022 season.

The Jets visit the Miami Dolphins in a 1:00 kickoff, which probably isn’t a surprise to anyone with them being out of the playoffs and Tua Tagovailoa likely out again for Miami.

Both AFC East games Sunday — Jets at Dolphins, Patriots at Bills — will kick off at 1:00 as well Browns at Steelers. Those three games will help decide the final wild card spot in the AFC. The Patriots are in with a win, the Dolphins need a win and a Patriots loss and the Steelers sneak in if they win and both the Patriots and Dolphins lose. There is also a scenario where if the Titans beat the Jaguars on Saturday and the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers all lose, then the Jaguars get in as the No. 7 seed.

The Jets can play the role of spoiler as they have a chance to send Miami to their 6th straight loss, give them a losing record and knock them out of the playoffs. However, many will be rooting for the Jets to lose to help improve their draft position, which sits at No. 13 entering Monday. They could potentially get into the top ten if they lose and the Saints, Titans and Browns all win. Their schedule is too strong to get ahead of the teams sitting at 6-10 (Falcons, Raiders, Panthers), so No. 10 may be as high as they can get.

The Week 18 Baltimore-Cincinnati game will be played on Sunday at either 1 pm ET or 4:25 pm ET, depending on the result of tonight’s Buffalo-Cincinnati game. If Buffalo wins, the game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET. If Cincinnati wins, it will be played at 1 p.m. ET. https://t.co/tMvTHMJMyf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2023

