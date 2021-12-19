Jets vs. Dolphins inactives: George Fant out, Ty Johnson a healthy scratch in Week 15

The task of slowing down a blitz-heavy Dolphins defense just got a whole lot harder for the Jets’ offensive line.

George Fant is officially out with a knee injury after being listed as doubtful during the week. Conor McDermott will slide into the starting lineup with Fant sidelined. New York won’t have to operate without one of its starting guards in addition to Fant’s absence, though, as Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is active after being limited in practice with an ankle injury. Sheldon Rankins (knee) is active on the defensive line.

In somewhat of a surprising move, Ty Johnson is a healthy scratch for the Jets’ rematch with the Dolphins. Johnson had a bad game last weekend against the Saints and Michael Carter’s return and Austin Walter’s emergence squeezed him out of New York’s backfield rotation for at least Week 15.

Rounding out Gang Green’s inactives are La’Mical Perine, Tim Ward, Shaq Lawson and Isaiah Dunn. Lawson is another surprise, as he was not on the injury report and is out as a healthy scratch. Foley Fatukasi and Noah Dawkins are out and on the COVID list, while Ronnie Blair, Dan Brown and Vyncint Smith join the active roster for New York’s trip to Miami.

The Dolphins will be without rookie safety Jevon Holland. Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin Miami’s top-two rushers, will suit up after dealing with COVID earlier in the week.