Jets vs. Dolphins: COVID, Michael Carter’s return among 6 Week 15 storylines

Not much is normal in the NFL right now with COVID once again wreaking havoc, but the Jets and the Dolphins are currently slated to go about their business and take the field on Sunday.

Miami got the best of the Jets earlier this season, keeping them out of the end zone in the fourth quarter to hang on for a 24-17 win in Week 11. A win over New York in Week 15 would put the Dolphins back at the .500 mark after starting 1-7 and keep them in the thick of the playoff race.

Here are six storylines to know before the Jets travel to the Sunshine State to take on the Dolphins.

COVID concerns

New York made the right call voluntarily going virtual earlier this week as COVID-19 and the flu bug continued working their way around One Jets Drive. Justin Hardee, Elijah Moore and Hamsah Nasirildeen were placed on the COVID-19 list, while Mike White, already on the list, became the latest Jets to deal with a non-COVID illness. The Dolphins, meanwhile, were hit hard by COVID earlier in the week, but recently welcomed back Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin. Miami’s top two rushers figure to suit up on Sunday, though rookie WR Jaylen Waddle is on the COVID list.

More players could land on the COVID list before Week 15 given the fluid nature of the virus and its omicron variant. The Jets and Dolphins are hoping that their players stay healthy and are able to take the field while other teams deal with larger outbreaks and rescheduled games.

Michael Carter's return from injured reserve

Michael Carter

When it comes to injuries, the Jets are finally getting healthy and will benefit from getting one of their most dynamic offensive weapons back in Week 15. New York’s rushing attack took a hit with Carter out due to a sprained ankle, but Mike LaFleur will once again be able to call his dual-threat running back’s number. Look for Carter to receive a healthy amount of touches after averaging seven yards per carry against the Dolphins in November. His presence is all the more important with Moore sidelined.

George Fant's status

The Jets will likely have to face a strong Dolphins pass rush without one of their starting offensive tackles. Fant is doubtful to play against Miami with a knee injury. That could be a major blow for New York and Zach Wilson — who needs all the protection he can get against a blitz-heavy Dolphins defense — as the Jets are already without Mekhi Becton on the left side. If Fant can’t go, it’ll be Conor McDermott getting the start.

Zach Wilson's first duel with Tua Tagovailoa

Wilson watched from the sideline in Week 11 as Tagovailoa threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns against a struggling Jets secondary. Tagovailoa made one mistake that afternoon — an overthrow that resulted in an Ashtyn Davis interception — but did enough to get the Dolphins into the win column. Wilson will be looking to knock off Tagovailoa in his first of what figures to be many matchups with the second-year signal-caller. He’ll need to do a whole lot better than he did last weekend against the Saints to make that happen.

A chance at splitting the season series

The Jets played well by their own low standards when the Dolphins came to MetLife Stadium, but not well enough to turn a 14-14 tie at the end of the third quarter into a win. Hard Rock Stadium has not been kind to New York in recent years and Miami is red hot and fighting for a playoff spot, but Robert Saleh’s team still has plenty to play for with nothing more than its pride on the line at this point in the season.

Homecoming for New York's new kicker

Miami native Eddy Piñeiro will return home to take on the Dolphins with over 100 family members set to be in attendance. Piñeiro went a perfect 3-3 in his Jets debut against the Saints, giving Saleh and company hope that they might have finally found a kicker.

“I was like, ‘All right, I need to have a good first game so I can have a chance to go out and play against Miami in Miami,’ ”Piñeiro said Friday.

