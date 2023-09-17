Jets vs. Cowboys highlights Week 2
Watch the Week 2 highlights between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to dive into the latest in a wild week in the NFL world. The duo start by discussing AI making its way into the NFL before recapping the Greek tragedy that unfolded on the field in last night's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets primetime matchup, which resulted in Aaron Rodger's unfortunate injury. Later, Charles and Justis give more analysis from NFL Week 1, including the teams they have the least faith in going forward, and cap off the show with analysis about the Green Bay Packers' impressive performance against the Bears and what it means for their season.
“It’s called protecting your guy.”
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
How bad was Sunday's 40-0 Cowboys blowout? So, so bad for New York
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
Barkley didn't get the long-term contract extension he sought this offseason, and faces a running back in a similar boat in Sunday night's marquee season opener.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
The deal has a reported max value of $91.8 million.
"I'm kind of really trying to move on, but yeah, it definitely took some time."
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.
Jimmy Johnson will continue to wait for induction into the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
Davis played the past two seasons with the Jets after the previous four with the Titans.
The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.