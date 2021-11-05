Jets vs. Colts Week 9 recap: Everything we know

With the Jets only a few days removed from their most exciting win in years, some thought Gang Green could provide some Thursday night entertainment against the Colts.

Instead, it was the Same Old Jets in Week 9. Mike White, the NFL’s newest folk hero, left early with an injury, but Josh Johnson played well in his place. That didn’t matter much considering New York’s defense never showed up for the 45-30 bludgeoning, though. It was hardly the Jets’ first deflating loss of the season, but this one was among the most disappointing after stunning the Bengals in Week 8.

Here’s a quick breakdown of New York’s sixth defeat this season.

Final Score: Colts 45, Jets 30

1 2 3 4 F NYJ 7 3 6 14 30 IND 7 21 14 3 45

Game Notes

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY NETWORK

White… Out: Part II of The Mike White Experience didn’t last long, as the quarterback left Thursday’s game early with a right forearm injury. White was designated questionable to return, but he never did. White finished his second NFL start 7-11 for 95 yards and a touchdown before Josh Johnson threw three touchdowns in relief.

Disgusting Defense: Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich should be embarrassed by their defense’s performance. The unit has been underwhelming at best this season, but it didn’t even bother to show up on primetime. Gang Green surrendered touchdowns on the Colts’ first four possessions and gave Indy a 28-10 lead at halftime. Carson Wentz and company never stopped dismantling New York’s defense, as the quarterback tallied 272 yards and three touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines went wild out of the backfield, and the Colts totaled 532 yards of offense. OL Danny Pinter even caught a touchdown as Indianapolis stomped on a pitiful defensive effort.

A beautiful sight. pic.twitter.com/6CdQk6zotb — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) November 5, 2021

Story continues

Never Again Came Pretty Soon: New York’s offense kept things closer in Week 9, but it was only two weeks ago that the Patriots put a similar beatdown on the Jets in another pathetic defensive performance. Jets players complained about New England running up the score, and Saleh and Ulbrich promised they’d never let such a bloodbath happen again. Well, never came pretty soon, and it happened on national television. Moral of the story: don’t make promises you can’t keep.

Standout Performers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

WR Elijah Moore: The Jets have done a much better job of incorporating the rookie receiver lately, and that continued against the Colts. Moore caught the first two receiving touchdowns of his career and totaled 84 yards while grabbing seven of his eight targets.

QB Josh Johnson: Johnson played well in relief of White, going 27-41 for 317 yards and three scores. The veteran threw what was essentially a game-ending interception, but Johnson helped the Jets keep the score closer than the game ever was.

What's Next?

(AP Photo/John Munson)

As far as Gang Green’s schedule goes, the Bills are up next. New York will play Buffalo for the first time this season on Sunday, Nov. 14 at MetLife Stadium. That Week 10 contest is set for 1 p.m.

Who starts at quarterback for the Jets in that game remains to be seen. White is banged up and the organization has been optimistic about Zach Wilson’s chances of practicing this coming week, though his return date is still up in the air.

[listicle id=670421]

1

1