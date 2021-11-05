Jets vs Colts: Robert Saleh on Jets' defensive performance, Marcus Maye injury | Jets Post Game
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh speaks after the team's 45-30 loss to the Colts. Saleh says while Mike White should be okay for next week, Marcus Maye's injury 'isn't looking good.' Saleh also addresses the team's horrible defensive performance.