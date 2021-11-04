Jets vs. Colts inactives: Corey Davis out for Thursday Night Football

The Jets will be without their No. 1 wide receiver for a second straight week, as Corey Davis is inactive for New York’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Colts.

Davis suffered a hip flexor injury in practice last Thursday and has been unable to practice since. The Jets’ passing attack fared well without Davis against the Bengals, as Mike White threw for over 400 yards and Jamison Crowder and Elijah Moore combined for 14 receptions and 151 yards.

Michael Carter and Ty Johnson also factored heavily into the gameplan catching passes out of the backfield, with Carter hauling in nine of 14 targets for 95 yards. Johnson caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Tevin Coleman is out with a hamstring injury against the Colts, leaving Carter and Johnson to lead New York’s running back rotation for a third straight week.

Rounding out the Jets’ notable inactives are Bryce Huff, Joe Flacco and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Huff is out with a back injury and was placed on injured reserve, while Duvernay-Tardif is inactive after the Jets acquired him from the Chiefs before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

OL George Fant, meanwhile, is active for New York.

In addition to inactives, the Jets elevated QB Josh Johnson and DL Jabari Zuniga from the practice squad. With Flacco inactive, Johnson will be White’s backup once again. New York also activated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen.

WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion) headlines the Colts’ inactives. All-Pro OG Quenton Nelson is active.

