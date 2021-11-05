Jets vs. Colts highlights Week 9
Watch highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Freddie Freeman, World Series MVP Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario of the champion Atlanta Braves were among 160 players who became free agents Wednesday as an uncertain offseason started with a lockout threat looming. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa and Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, also became free agents.
We haven’t heard from Aaron Rodgers about the fact that he lied about being vaccinated and ultimately was outed as being unvaccinated. When we do, we may hear about his frustration with the process that culminated in his ruse being exposed. Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October [more]
While Browns players have been saying the right things on the record, things off the record are starting to paint a different picture. A video breakdown from a former NFL QB from OBJ's Giants days backs up one of the concerns:
Henry Ruggs texted Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow late Monday night while playing Topgolf. Ruggs asked his then teammates to evaluate a video of his golf swing, Carr said. When Carr woke up Tuesday morning, he learned Ruggs was in a serious car wreck. Ruggs since has been charged with DUI resulting in death and [more]
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Panthers legend and NFL Network analyst Steve Smith doesn't think Browns QB Baker Mayfield is very good. So he let him know about it.
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson on the disappointment of losing star guard Kyrie Irving to season-ending shoulder surgery
Patriots safety Devin McCourty explains one aspect of Mac Jones that's impressed him very much through the first eight games of the rookie quarterback's NFL career.
The smile says it all.
The NFL won’t come right out and say it. Then again, the NFL doesn’t have to. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been conducting in-person press conferences in the Green Bay facility without wearing a mask. Because he was secretly unvaccinated, Rodgers violated the rules. The rules come straight from the regular-season COVID protocol, to which [more]
There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners on Sunday after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers (3-4) with a calf injury. Kyler Murray's status for Arizona (7-1) could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury.
The league is investigating whether and to what extent quarterback Aaron Rodgers violated COVID protocols applicable to unvaccinated players — and whether and to what extent the Packers failed to discipline Rodgers for his transgressions. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the investigation would result in potential fines of Rodgers and/or the Packers, but [more]
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
If/when the Browns release receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and if/when he clears waivers, Beckham will become a free agent. So where will he land? The Saints did indeed talk to the Browns about a possible trade, and multiple sources believe that the Saints will try to sign him if/when he becomes available. Other teams to [more]
Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.
Notre Dame still has four regular season games left to play. Subsequently, head coach Brian Kelly isn’t too concerned about where the Fighting Irish landed in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. “I think I was a little surprised, quite frankly, that we were as low as we were and that Cincinnati was as low,” Kelly said, “but nothing that I lost any sleep over because it’s the first week.”
This year's Heisman Trophy race is full of contenders and lacks a clear favorite. Our college football experts make their picks with five weeks left.
Just when the Mike White story was getting good, he had to leave due to injury.