Jets vs. Chiefs preview: Do the Jets have any chance to upset the Chiefs?







SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano previews the New York Jets game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and the long odds that Gang Green is facing as they try to upset the defending Super Bowl champs.





DATE/TIME: Sunday, Nov. 1, 1:00 p.m.

NETWORK: CBS

WEATHER: High of 52 degrees, low of 33 degrees, sunny (Accuweather)

THE LATEST: Head coach Adam Gase announced on Friday that wide receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion) is out and fellow wide out Jamison Crowder (groin) is doubtful.

Safety Bradley McDougald (shoulder) and linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) are also out for the Jets.

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back).