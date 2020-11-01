Jets vs. Chiefs game recap: Everything we know

The Chiefs wasted no time reminding viewers that they’re lightyears ahead of the Jets.

Kansas City began the game with a touchdown drive and never looked back in the 35-9 win. Patrick Mahomes carved up New York’s defense while Gang Green’s offense — run by Dowell Loggains for the second-straight week — failed to get over the “settle for a field goal” hump. The Jets managed to put some points on the board, but they never really had a shot at avoiding another loss.

Now 0-8, it was clear that the Jets have a lot of work to do before they can compete with a team like the Chiefs. Not that anyone had any contradicting delusions.