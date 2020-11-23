Jets vs. Chargers highlights | Week 11
Watch the highlights of the Week 11 matchup between the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins trailed the Broncos in the fourth quarter.
By trading JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers open up salary cap space to come to terms on a free-agent deal with Marc Gasol.
The Ravens head coach wasn't interested in exchanging pleasantries with his Titans counterpart after the overtime loss.
The vaunted Colts defense came through when it mattered on Sunday.
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.
You ever seen a tight end run a successful QB sneak? Well, the Washington Football Team asked Logan Thomas to do just that on Sunday, and it worked perfectly.
Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez co-main event between flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Jennifer Maia from Saturday's event at the Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event Related Video > Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The Knicks have agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves that deals center Ed Davis for big man Omari Spellman, shooting guard Jacob Evans and a future second-round NBA Draft pick, according to a report Sunday evening by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
An awful upset.
Amazingly, a game between two 3-7 teams on Thanksgiving has playoff implications.
A wild contest at Lucas Oil Stadium ended with the Indianapolis Colts completing their comeback and stunning the Green Bay Packers in overtime. Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled on the Packers' first possession of the extra period, setting up a ...
The Kings are on the brink of losing three players in the span of an hour.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde are in rare form as they begin with various examples of coaching malpractice from this past weekend’s slate of games. The guys then roast the College Football Playoff Committee ahead of their first in-person meeting of the season. What will they do with the Pac-12 or the Group of 5? Can we get a Cincinnati vs BYU game? Also, can Tennessee can move on from Jeremy Pruitt after the Vols sink to a historic low?
The Lakers, who reached an agreement to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, continue to score wins this offseason. Can the Clippers pull off a surpirse?