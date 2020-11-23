Jets vs. Chargers game recap: Everything we know

The Jets came out gunning against the Chargers, making multiple plays behind the line of scrimmage and blocking a punt on their first defensive stand Sunday. That led to a quick touchdown and an early advantage for New York, but things went downhill from there.

Sam Ficken proceeded to miss the PAT, the first sign that things could get Jetsy rather quickly. Joe Flacco lobbed a pick-six shortly thereafter, and just like that, the lead was erased.

With Justin Herbert, confident and strong-armed, orchestrating the offense, Los Angeles never looked back and cruised to a 34-28 win, it’s third of the season. The Jets hung around late, but fell to 0-10 on the season.

Final Score: Chargers 34, Jets 28

Keys to the Game

Growing Pains: Decimated by injuries and failed offseason additions, the Jets had to start two rookie corners, Bryce Hall and Lamar Jackson, on the outside. Justin Herbert took no issue with that, zipping the ball all over the field with little concern for New York's inexperienced secondary (rookie S Ashtyn Davis also started). While Gang Green's young defense brought some juice early in the game, Herbert was the rookie who dominated, throwing for 366 yards and three touchdowns. It was good to see the Jets actually evaluating some of their young players, but Herbert had his way with them through the air. Keenan Allen also had fun toying with the Jets' neophytes, as the Chargers wideout had over 100 yards before halftime. He finished with 16 catches, 145 yards and one score. Where Were the Wideouts? The Jets had their top three receivers again on Sunday -- a rarity this season -- but they didn't take advantage of their weapons until it was too late. New York failed to complete a pass to any wide receiver in the first half and only targeted the position twice. Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder got comparatively involved in the second half, but Los Angeles was already up big at that point. Flacco's Failings: Between a telegraphed pick-six to start his day and practically waiting for Joey Bosa to wreck him, Flacco did not play like a seasoned veteran Sunday. He finished the day 15-30 with 205 yards, one touchdown, one interception and an 80.6 rating.

It Was Over When...

It was over when, with less than two minutes to go in the game, the Jets failed to convert on 4th and 9. Flacco went deep to Mims, but Tevaughn Campbell had the Jets receiver blanketed and preserved an eight-point lead. L.A. then took an intentional safety, leaving just one second on the clock. The game then ended on a well-covered kickoff.

Best in the Box Score

DE Henry Anderson: Anderson has struggled this season, but he had a game to hang his helmet on Sunday. Anderson made plays all over the field, most notably blocking the aforementioned punt and splitting a sack with Quinnen Williams.

What's Next?

Next on the Jets' march of misery is a rematch with the Miami Dolphins. Miami got the best of New York in Week 6, winning 24-0. The two teams will meet again on Sunday at 1 p.m. in New Jersey.