Jets vs. Chargers: 4 predictions for New York’s Week 11 matchup
Is Week 11 going to be the week the Jets break into the win column?
New York’s Sunday afternoon matchup with the Chargers is its best chance to notch a victory in 2020. Don’t be fooled by Los Angeles’ 2-7 record, though. The Chargers have been competitive on a weekly basis this season — a concept the Jets have yet to master.
So, what could be in store for New York against Los Angeles? Here are four predictions for Week 11.
The Trevor Lawrence tank continues
Corey Sipkin-AP
Don't worry, Jets fans. Your dreams of landing Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft will still be intact after New York takes on the Chargers. Gang Green's Week 11 matchup with Los Angeles is its best chance to win a game in 2020, but that doesn't mean much at this point in the season. The Jets have been largely uncompetitive throughout the year and that is unlikely to change against a Chargers team that is much better than their record indicates. Los Angeles has been pitiful at closing out games in 2020, but that won't be necessary on Sunday afternoon. The Bolts cruise to a convincing victory, and the tank for Trevor Lawrence continues.
Herbert has a day
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Herbert struggled against the Dolphins last week, but is in a prime position to bounce back against the Jets on Sunday. With Bless Austin landing on injured reserve, New York is razor-thin at cornerback entering Week 11. Ashtyn Davis and Marcus Maye are a solid duo at safety, but there is only so much they can do if Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have their way with Gang Green's corners -- which they likely will. Herbert is going to have plenty of open receivers to throw to throughout the afternoon. At this point, it's a matter of how many passing yards and touchdowns he can pile up before putting the Jets away.
Kalen Ballage stays hot
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Kalen Ballage has been a revelation for the Chargers the last two weeks, rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns since landing in Los Angeles. Can he keep the good times rolling against the Jets in Week 11? Odds are, the answer is yes. New York has defended the run better in recent weeks, but is still liable to give up a chunk run on occasion. Ballage will also be running hungry on Sunday afternoon, as he'll have the chance to show the Jets they made a mistake releasing him earlier this season. Ballage has to share carries with Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley, but is currently at the head of the Chargers' backfield. His workload should be sufficient enough for him to have a big day against his former team.
Joe Flacco does his part
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Flacco put the Jets in a position to win against the Patriots in Week 9. He'll face a tougher task against the Chargers, but is still in a position to keep New York from getting blown out early. Flacco demonstrated solid rapport with Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman against New England. Jamison Crowder only caught two passes, but the reliable slot receiver will be there whenever Flacco needs him. Los Angeles boasts a dangerous pass rush and underrated secondary, but Flacco has the poise to stand in the pocket and hit his receivers. Whether or not that is enough to keep the Jets for at least a half of football remains to be seen. Either way, if New York suffers its 10th loss of 2020 on Sunday, odds are it won't be Flacco's fault.