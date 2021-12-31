Jets vs. Buccaneers Week 17 pick and prediction

Jets Michael Carter runs black jerseys Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Spread: Buccaneers minus-13

Zach Wilson has played better lately and the Jets’ rookie quarterback looked as comfortable running the offense as he’s been all season last week. He looks like he’s ready to take the next step towards being a franchise quarterback.

This just might be the wrong week to do it.

Unfortunately for Wilson, just as he seems to be slowly growing into his job, he’s forced to take a huge step up in class with a game against the defending Super Bowl champions and quarterback Tom Brady, who once again is in the race for NFL MVP. Playing with a roster depleted by injuries and COVID-19, it’s hard to see how Wilson has enough around him to even make this game competitive.

And that’s especially true with former Jets coach Todd Bowles surely licking his chops as the defensive coordinator on the other side.

Granted, the Bucs are hurting right now with injuries and COVID-19 issues of their own. Running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Chris Godwin are on injured reserve, receiver Mike Evans has been out with COVID and he’s dealing with injuries too. The secondary is banged up. Shaq Barrett has a knee injury. Jason Pierre-Paul has a shoulder injury.

But they still have Brady, and if you ignore their weird, shutout loss to the Saints two weeks ago, they’ve averaged 32.6 points per game in their other games since mid-November.

The Jets’ offense has improved and they’ve totaled 50 points in the past two weeks, and Wilson hasn’t thrown an interception in his last three games. But he also has just one touchdown pass in those games (and one long touchdown run) and he’s averaged just 158 passing yards in those games.

He’s going to have to do better than that. And he’s going to have to do it without injured receivers Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder and rookie Elijah Moore, who is still out with COVID-19. Sending Wilson into a game against the greatest quarterback in history, without his top three receivers doesn’t exactly make this seem like a very fair fight.

But as much as the Jets want to win – and anyone who saw the scenes from their joyous locker room after their win over Jacksonville last Sunday understands how much they want it – this game shouldn’t really be about the win. A win would be a shocker. Just as important to them would be showing up, not getting rolled over from the beginning, somehow making this game as competitive as they can.

And for Wilson, it’s a chance to step up against the best team he’s faced this season and, arguably, the best defense, too. He still hasn’t had a truly good, franchise quarterback-like game since he threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime win over the Titans back on Oct. 3. He should be capable of a good performance in this game, even if the Jets lose.

Because that’s the most important thing over the final two games: Seeing progress from Wilson. It won’t be easy against the Bucs and then again next week at Buffalo. But it’s still what the Jets need their 22-year-old franchise quarterback to do.

Pick: Take the Bucs, minus the 13 points

Prediction: Buccaneers 37, Jets 17

My record straight up: 10-5

My record against the spread: 7-8