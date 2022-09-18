Jets vs. Browns highlights Week 2
Watch the game highlights from the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch the game highlights from the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Jimmy Garoppolo came off the bench and was on target for the 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo is in for the 49ers and he is slinging it.
Tashaun Gipson hauled in an interception vs. the Seahawks off a tipped throw by Talanoa Hufanga.
The Steelers didn't make the plays when they needed to against the Patriots.
Packers LT David Bakhtiari is expected to be inactive against the Bears in Week 2, per Bill Huber of SI.com.
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of “dereliction of duty” over their recent transports of migrants to Democratic-led cities. “I think it is the height of irresponsibility … frankly, a dereliction of duty, when you are an elected leader, to play those kinds of games…
The University of Oregon apologized on Sunday for “offensive and disgraceful” chants from the student section during a football game against Brigham Young University, after fans reportedly shouted “f— the Mormons” In a statement, University of Oregon officials said “these types of actions go against everything the university stands for.” “It goes against the spirit…
The New York Jets were less than two minutes away from another loss. Joe Flacco wouldn't let it happen. Flacco's 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied New York to a 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns, who blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes Sunday.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Trey Lance of the 49ers has been carted off the field in the first quarter with a right-ankle injury
WATCH: Tom Brady frustrated by the Saints, starts breaking equipment again
Trey Lance has been ruled out of the 49ers-Seahawks game with a right ankle injury and replaced by former starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
The Jets scored twice, and recovered an onside kick, with under two minutes to play.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
A couple of former quarterbacks are not happy with the Patriots' handling of Mac Jones.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
The New York Giants defeated the Panthers,19-16, on Sunday and here are the winners and losers (and those in between) from the game.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return.
The Jets looked dead and buried after Nick Chubb‘s third touchdown of the afternoon, but they had a few tricks up their sleeve for the Browns. Chubb’s score made it 30-17 Browns at the two-minute warning, but kicker Cade York missed the extra point and a coverage bust allowed Jets quarterback Joe Flacco to hit [more]