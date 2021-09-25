Jets vs. Broncos: Zach Wilson’s ability to rebound among Week 3 storylines

Can the Jets break into the win column for the first time this season when they hit the road to take on the Broncos in Week 3?

Denver is off to a 2-0 start thanks to its stifling defense and an offense orchestrated by familiar face Teddy Bridgewater. New York, meanwhile, is 0-2 and has scored just 20 points through its first two games. Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s defense has come to play so far this season, but the same came cannot be said for Mike LaFleur’s offense.

Here are six storylines to follow ahead of the Jets’ Week 3 matchup with the Broncos.

Can Zach Wilson bounce back?

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Wilson struggled against a good Patriots defense in Week 2 and it won't be any easier for the rookie quarterback against the Broncos on Sunday. Denver has allowed just 26 points through its first two games and ate Trevor Lawrence alive last weekend. Wilson's mental fortitude will be put to the test in Week 3. His ability to put his four-interception performance against New England behind him will go a long way in determining the Jets' ability to hang around.

Mentor vs. Protégé

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Vic Fangio and Robert Saleh go back a long time -- 16 years, to be exact. Fangio was Saleh's first NFL boss with the Texans in 2005 and the two have remained friends ever since. Sunday marks the first time the two will square off as head coaches, pitting mentor against protégé in Week 3.

Michael Carter's growing role

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Story continues

Carter turned in what Saleh called an "electric" performance against the Patriots, rushing for 59 yards on 11 carries and adding 29 more on two catches out of the backfield. New York's rookie running back will likely take on an even bigger role against the Broncos with Tevin Coleman already ruled out due to a non-COVID illness. Carter will still have to share touches with Ty Johnson, but he has a chance to spearhead the Jets' rushing attack after a strong Week 2.

Will Jamison Crowder or Denzel Mims play?

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Saleh said Friday that both wideouts are game-time decisions ahead of Sunday's action. Crowder is still nursing a groin injury that kept him out of action last weekend. If he can't go, Braxton Berrios will likely once again take the bulk of the snaps out of the slot. Mims' status will come down to whether the Jets are convinced he can contribute in a multitude of ways -- including on special teams.

Can Quinnen Williams get going?

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Williams has been a non-factor on the Jets' defensive line so far this season, totaling just five tackles through two games. Some of that can be chalked up to rust after Williams missed a chunk of the offseason due to injury, but New York's star defensive end acknowledged Thursday that he needs to do a better job of winning his battles in the trenches. “You can only get football instincts by playing football," Williams said. "By me not playing football, I was catching up with instincts in-game. Definitely the first game I felt like I had to knock off a lot of rust when it came down to just intuition, instincts and just quick-twitch-type stuff that when I see [something], I can react to it."

Teddy Bridgewater's strong start

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

"Checkdown Teddy" has done a whole lot more than dump passes off to his wide receivers so far this season. The veteran and former Jets quarterback has looked right at home with his new team, completing 77.1 percent of his passes for 592 yards and four touchdowns in his first two games as a Bronco. Bridgewater has been uberly efficient for Denver and hasn't had much of a problem driving the ball downfield -- an area he struggled in while with the Panthers last season.

1

1