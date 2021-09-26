Jets vs. Broncos Week 3 recap: Everything we know

The mentor got the best of his protégé in Week 3, as Vic Fangio and the Broncos defeated Robert Saleh and a young Jets team.

Denver remained perfect on the season, beating New York, 26-0, in The Centennial State. The Jets, meanwhile, have begun a third consecutive season with an 0-3 record, a franchise first.

Here’s a look at how they fell to that low on Sunday.



Final Score: Broncos 26, Jets 0

1 2 3 4 F NYJ 0 0 0 0 0 DEN 7 10 3 6 26

Game Notes

Bucking Broncos: The Jets allowed over 100 rushing yards for the third consecutive game, and Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams both ran for touchdowns. Ex-Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater continued his efficient start to the season, going 19-25 for 235 yards and zero turnovers. All that offense wasn't though; Denver shut the Jets out. Week 3 Wilson: Zach Wilson turned the ball over twice against the Broncos -- a slight improvement after his four-pick outing against the Patriots -- but he didn't do much else. He finished the game 19-35 for 160 yards and two interceptions. Of course, the rookie didn't have a ton of help. A handful of catchable balls ended up on the ground, the run game never materialized, and the pass protection remained atrocious. Mike LaFleur consistently dialed up quick, short passes at times, which worked in Wilson's favor, but the offense never came together as a whole. Ugly Football: The personnel may change at 1 Jets Drive, but the product always looks putrid. Such remained the case Sunday, as the Jets committed a handful of boneheaded penalties and botched a few more plays with drops, poor tackling and missed assignments. Some of those errors, like Brandin Echols' DPI flag, can be chalked up to inexperience, but it wasn't just the kids who looked undisciplined. Thomas Morstead, C.J. Mosley and Justin Hardee were among the veterans who made mistakes in Week 3.

Standout Performers

DL Quinnen Williams: Williams endured two quiet games to start the season, but he notched 1.5 sacks and four tackles against Denver. His breakout was one of the few bright spots in another poor Jets performance.

What's Next?

Week 4 presents another challenge for the Jets, as they will host Ryan Tannehill and the Titans. Tennessee is coming off a win against the Colts. The game against the Jets will take place Sunday, Oct. 3 at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. [listicle id=660159]

