Jets vs Broncos Week 3 Prediction: Why NYJ covers spread | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why Zach Wilson needs to bounce back from a bad Week 2 but believes the New York Jets will be more competitive against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. However, Vacchiano thinks the Jets will ultimately fall to 0-3 but this time they'll cover the spread.



About Ralph Vacchiano:

Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.