Jets vs. Broncos: Sam Darnold returns after brief injury exit

Update: Sam Darnold has since returned to action, relieving Joe Flacco in the second quarter.

Sam Darnold has left New York’s Week 4 matchup against the Broncos with an injury.

Darnold suffered an apparent shoulder/collarbone injury in the first quarter after taking a sack from Denver outside linebacker Alexander Johnson. He was taken back to the locker room for further evaluation and his status for the remainder of the night is currently unknown.

Joe Flacco is in the game for his Jets debut in relief of Darnold. Flacco missed New York’s first three games as he worked his way back from offseason neck surgery.

Cornerback Bless Austin is doubtful to return after suffering a calf injury in the first quarter. Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga is questionable to return after injuring his shoulder on New York’s first drive. Defensive tackle Steve McLendon also injured his knee in the first quarter, but is probable to return.

*Check back with Jets Wire for updates on Darnold’s status.*