Jets vs. Broncos preview: Thursday Night is best shot for Gang Green to score first win

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano previews the New York Jets' Thursday night matchup against the Denver Broncos, calling it the best chance between now and Thanksgiving for Gang Green to score their first W of the season.
DATE/TIME: Thursday, Oct 1, 8:20 p.m.
NETWORK: NFL Network
WEATHER: Low of 56 degrees, 59 percent chance of rain (Accuweather)
THE LATEST: WR Jamison Crowder is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury after saying earlier this week that he hoped to be able to play. Meanwhile, the Jets will be without fellow wideout Breshad Perriman as he deals with an ankle injury. The Broncos will be lead on offense by 24-year-old Brett Rypien, making his first NFL start.