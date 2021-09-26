Jets vs. Broncos inactives: John Franklin-Myers active, Jamison Crowder missing third straight game

The Jets will be without Jamison Crowder for a third straight week, as New York’s starting slot receiver is out with a groin injury.

Crowder missed the Jets’ season opener due to COVID and then had his groin flare up once he returned to practice. Braxton Berrios will likely work primarily out of the slot with Crowder sidelined. Berrios caught seven of 11 targets for 74 yards against the Patriots in Week 2.

Denzel Mims is a healthy scratch for the second straight week after what Jets coaches called another productive week of practice. John Franklin-Myers, who has been the Jets’ best defensive lineman so far this season, is active after dealing with a calf injury that left him as a limited participant in practice during the week.

New York elevated offensive lineman Isaiah Williams to the active roster to bolster its offensive line depth for Week 3. Josh Adams also joins the active roster with Tevin Coleman out with a non-COVID illness.

Continue reading for the Jets’ full inactive list and a look at who won’t suit up for the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

RB Tevin Coleman — Non-COVID illness

RB La'Mical Perine — Healthy scratch

WR Jamison Crowder — Groin

WR Denzel Mims — Healthy scratch

DT Jonathan Marshall — Healthy scratch

Broncos inactives

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

S Jamar Johnson

OT Cameron Fleming

DL McTelvin Agim

