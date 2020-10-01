Jets vs. Broncos inactives: Jamison Crowder returns, Joe Flacco active for first time

After missing two games with a hamstring injury, Jamison Crowder is back in action for the Jets against the Broncos in Week 4.

George Fant (concussion) and Mekhi Becton (shoulder) have been cleared to play. Besides Quincy Wilson (concussion), every player that was originally listed as questionable will be active for Thursday night’s game. Wilson is still in the concussion protocol, so he may need the extra 10 days before Gang Green takes on Arizona in Week 5.

Joe Flacco (neck) is active and will serve as Sam Darnold’s backup for the first time this season. The Jets released Mike White before Thursday’s game and fourth-round pick James Morgan will be inactive again. Jeff Smith returned from the injured reserve list and should help the offense in Breshad Perriman’s absence. Perriman will miss his second straight game with an ankle sprain.

Gregg Williams will not have Ashtyn Davis, Jordan Willis or Nathan Shepherd at his disposal on defense. Shepherd appears to be a healthy scratch, as the Jets have started to give his snaps to John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff. As for Marqui Christian, New York’s latest addition to its secondary will have to wait to make his debut in green and white.

New York has only three safeties and five cornerbacks active, including two cornerbacks making their debuts in Lamar Jackson and Javelin Guidry.





As for the Broncos, they will be without third-year back Phillip Lindsay in for the second straight week, as he is dealing with a turf toe injury. Tight end Nick Vannett is active after being unavailable in Week 3.



