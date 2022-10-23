Jets vs. Broncos highlights Week 7
Watch the game highlights between the New York Jets against the Denver Broncos during Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Jets won 10 games over the last three seasons and they are halfway to that total through seven weeks of the 2022 season. Breece Hall ran for an early 62-yard touchdown and the Jets defense shut out the Broncos in the second half of a 16-9 road win. The win is the fourth in [more]
DENVER (AP) Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien's fourth-down pass into the end zone to Courtland Sutton with just under 2 minutes remaining. Rypien's final heave in the closing moments fell woefully short of KJ Hamler's grasp at the goal line.
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall was ruled out after being helped off the field late in the second quarter with a knee injury. Hall was hurt on a tackle Sunday between Broncos defenders Pat Surtain II and Jonas Griffith. Hall immediately went into the medical tent.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns, Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores, and the Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 17-point first-quarter lead before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 on Sunday. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season. Jason Myers added three field goals for the Seahawks (4-3), who have won three of four and took a half-game lead in the NFC West.
