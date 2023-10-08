Jets vs. Broncos: Behind Enemy Lines with Broncos Wire

The Denver Broncos were expected to at least take a step forward this season with Sean Payton as their head coach. Instead, they got off to an 0-3 start and would be 0-4 if the Chicago Bears didn’t stumble and bumble in the second half, allowing Denver to erase a 28-7 deficit for their first win of the season.

The Jets pay them a visit in Week 5 and we pay a visit to Broncos Wire to chat with editor Jon Heath to get some insight into Denver’s season, including if this defense really is as bad as they looked against Miami.

How did Denver find a way to rally against Chicago, especially just a week after giving up 70? What kept this team from packing it in early?

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

JH: Broncos coach Sean Payton praised QB Russell Wilson after the game for being relentlessly positive and never giving up, leading the team to a comeback. “He’s one of those guys that — he’s a lot like Drew [Brees] in this way — they kind of see the game, the work, and the journey as glass half full and upbeat,” Payton said of Wilson. “At a time when you’re down 21 points, that momentum can swing very quickly. He was certainly feeling that confidence that, ‘Hey just get us the ball and here we go.’ I think that’s somewhat contagious.” Wilson now ranks 10th in NFL history with 32 fourth-quarter comeback wins. Players never feel like they’re out of a game with a QB like that.

How much of an effect, positive or negative, has Sean Payton had on Russell Wilson? It obviously couldn’t get much worse from last year, but what improvements have been made?

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

JH: Massive improvements. It took Wilson 12 games to throw nine touchdown passes under Nathaniel Hackett last season. He has already matched that total in four games under Payton. Denver’s new coach has tailored the offense to Wilson’s strengths. The QB is now on the move more often and given more freedom to make plays with his legs (both on the ground and extending plays to find receivers down field). Payton seems to be exactly what Wilson needed, and the QB seems to have his confidence back.

What are the strengths of this Broncos team that the Jets might have trouble with and what are some weaknesses they can potentially exploit?

Sep 10, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts to a turnover in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

JH: The strength is Wilson’s balanced play so far. Denver has a trio of talented wide receivers and a good backfield of running backs. Wilson merely needs to be a game manager and he’s capable of much more, so the Broncos are averaging 25 points per game, a massive improvement since last year. Their biggest weakness is definitely the defense, which has been a huge liability. Justin Simmons might return this week — that would be a big help — but offenses have been able to run and throw against the Broncos with ease in recent weeks.

Who are Denver’s most underrated players that Jets fans may need to worry about Sunday?

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

JH: Broncos rookie WR Marvin Mims is a big play waiting to happen. Every time he touches the ball is exciting for fans in Denver. He’s not too nationally known yet, but he’s quickly become a fan favorite for Broncos fans.

Did the 70-20 score say more about Miami’s offense or Denver’s defense? Is Denver’s defense really as bad as people think it is?

What is your prediction for Sunday? Who wins and why?

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

JH: New York’s defense might be able to slow down Denver’s offense a bit, but the Broncos’ own defense has been a disaster in recent weeks. It’s hard to back Denver’s defense to slow down anyone, even Zach Wilson (who is coming off a good game). Defense will likely decide this game. Jets 29, Broncos 27.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire