Jets vs. Bills game and viewing information for Week 14

The New York Jets (7-5) have a huge opportunity ahead of them in Week 14. They visit the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills and can pull back within one game back in the division race and also score the first season sweep of the Bills since 2016. Here’s your quick game and viewing information for Sunday.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, December 11 (1:00 eastern)

TV info: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 (Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons)

Location: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York

Forecast: 38 degrees, Showers

Referee: Alex Kemp

