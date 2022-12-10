Jets vs. Bills final injury report: Micheal Clemons (questionable) only player with game designation

As far as active players go, the Jets’ final injury report is about as clean as it can be, especially for Week 14.

The Jets only gave one player a game designation for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. In fact, only one player even remained on the injury report after Friday’s practice. That player was Micheal Clemons, who wound up missing all week of practice with the flu. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Everyone else — including Duane Brown, Ashtyn Davis, Corey Davis, George Fant, Lamarcus Joyner and DJ Reed — practiced in full Friday. All the players mentioned began the week on the injury report but were taken off the report Friday.

For the Bills, two key players will miss Sunday. Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) have been ruled out after missing practice all week.

Two other key players for the Bills are questionable but did trend in the right direction Friday. Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) practiced in full Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday while linebacker Matt Milano is questionable with a knee injury but was upgraded to a limited practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

Have to think it will be tough for Clemons to play, considering he missed the whole week. They’d still have a 9-man DL rotation. Clemons also has a role on special teams (11 snaps last week). Buffalo: Matt Milano is the one to watch, but he practiced today. #Jets pic.twitter.com/PTc6MwPCsQ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire