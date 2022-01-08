Jets vs. Bills: AFC East title race among 6 Week 18 storylines

The Jets will look to close out the 2021 season with a positive when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 18.

Plenty will be on the line in New York’s season finale, as the AFC East crown is still up for grabs between the Bills and Patriots. The Jets are not without anything to play for, though, as they would like to avenge their 45-17 loss to the Bills earlier this season with a win to put a bow on Robert Saleh’s first year as head coach.

Here are six storylines to know before the Jets and the Bills clash in the final week of the regular season.

AFC East title race

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo will be rolling all of its starters out on the field in Week 18, as a win over the Jets would give the Bills their second straight AFC East title. Buffalo could still win the AFC East if it loses and the Patriots also lose to the Dolphins, but the destiny of Sean McDermott’s team is in its own hands. Either way, the Bills have already clinched a playoff spot.

Zach Wilson's first matchup with the Bills

AP Photo/John Munson

Wilson missed out on the Jets’ blowout loss to the Bills earlier this season due to a sprained MCL. Wilson watched as Buffalo picked Mike White off four times en route to a dominant 45-17 win, further establishing itself as one of the best defenses in the NFL. Wilson has made major strides over the last month, but taking on the Bills will be a big challenge for the rookie.

Jets likely down 2 key playmakers

Syndication: The Record

Braxton Berrios landed on injured reserve with a quad injury Friday, bringing an end to the most productive season of his NFL career. Berrios did it all for the Jets in 2021, catching 46 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns, rushing seven times for 40 yards and two touchdowns, and leading the league in yards per kick return with 30.4. Elijah Moore, meanwhile, is trending toward not suiting up against the Bills, leaving New York without two of its most dynamic wide receivers. Moore has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 13.

Jamison Crowder set to return

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Offsetting the loss of Berrios and Moore likely not playing will be Crowder’s return to the field. The Jets have been without their starting slot receiver the last two weeks and his return has him on track to be New York’s leading receiver for the third straight season. Wilson still won’t have a deep stable of weapons to work with in Week 18, but he’ll benefit from having Crowder back in the mix.

Can Jeff Ulbrich's defense overcome rough first showing against the Bills?

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets allowed Josh Allen to throw for 366 yards and two touchdowns when the Bills throttled New York at MetLife Stadium earlier this season. Stefon Diggs had himself a day with eight receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown, while Devin Singletary, Matt Brieda, Zack Moss and Isaiah McKenzie all scored rushing touchdowns. Will Ulbrich’s defense be up for the task of overcoming their first letdown against Buffalo? The unit played well last week before folding against Tom Brady in the two-minute drill with the game on the line. The Bills will be playing with a similar sense of urgency in Week 18, making redemption for New York’s defense a tall task.

Last chance for impending free agents to prove their worth

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have a bevy of players set to hit free agency this offseason. Week 18 could be their final time suiting up for New York, as who exactly will return in 2022 is fluid with Joe Douglas still in the middle of rebuilding the roster. Gang Green’s season finale will be the last chance for the likes of Keelan Cole, Tyler Kroft, Tevin Coleman, Dan Feeney, Morgan Moses and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to show that they belong back with the Jets next season.

