Jets vs. Bears inactives: James Robinson a healthy scratch, Justin Fields out
The inactives have dropped for the Jets against the Bears and there is a surprise among the list. RB James Robinson has been deemed a healthy scratch, meaning Michael Carter, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight will be the three running backs against the Bears.
The other inactives aren’t too surprising, though a minor change at the wide receiver position. With Corey Davis back, the Jets have made Jeff Smith inactive, allowing them to have both Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore active again.
Then of course, we already knew Zach Wilson would be inactive. Head coach Robert Saleh announced that on Wednesday when he named Mike White the starter.
The full list of inactives for the Jets:
QB Zach Wilson
WR Jeff Smith
TE Kenny Yeboah
RB James Robinson
DT Sheldon Rankins
CB Bryce Hall
S Tony Adams
For the Bears, QB Justin Fields is out with a shoulder injury. Trevor Siemian gets the start with Nathan Peterman as the backup.
The full list of inactives for the Bears:
QB Justin Fields
WR N’Keal Harry
OL Alex Leatherwood
OL Ja’Tyre Carter
LB Sterling Weatherford
DB Jaquan Brisker
DB Kyler Gordon