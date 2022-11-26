Jets vs. Bears game and viewing information for Week 12

The New York Jets (6-4) are coming off quite an eventual week. From losing on a punt return touchdown after scoring just three points and managing only 103 yards on Sunday to benching quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White on Wednesday. Now, they head into Week 12 still with playoff aspirations but with major questions about the future of the quarterback position. But that’s in the future. The present is this week against the Chicago Bears and the Jets trying to keep pace in the AFC East and Wild Card races. Here’s your viewing and game information for Sunday.

Chicago Bears at New York Jets, Sunday, November 27 (1:00 eastern)

TV info: FOX (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 (Bob Wischusen and Marty Lyons)

Location: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Forecast: Rain, 49 degrees

Referee: John Hussey

Opponent Wire site: Bears Wire

