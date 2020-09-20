Jets vs. 49ers inactives: La’Mical Perine, Avery Williamson return in Week 2

The Jets have been decimated by injuries early this season, but they will receive a couple of reinforcements when La’Mical Perine and Avery Williamson return to the field against the 49ers in Week 2.

Perine and Williamson are both active against San Francisco after missing New York’s Week 1 loss to the Bills. Perine was forced out of action by an ankle injury, while a barking hamstring kept Williamson on the sideline. Perine will serve as the Jets’ No. 2 running back behind Frank Gore, while Williamson will start in the middle of New York’s defense for the first time since the 2019 preseason.

With Le’Veon Bell, Blake Cashman and Jamison Crowder sidelined in Week 2, the Jets signed Alec Ogletree and promoted Josh Adams and Josh Malone to their 55-man gameday roster.





As for the 49ers, they will be without a slew of key players against the Jets. Richard Sherman and Deebo Samuel are both on injured reserve, while George Kittle is out with a sprained knee and Dee Ford is dealing with neck spasms, forcing him out of action in Week 2.





