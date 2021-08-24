Jets' Vinny Curry placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury List as part of roster trim

Vinny Curry in bright green Jets practice Jersey

The Jets made necessary transactions to cut their roster to 80 players on Tuesday. One of those moves was placing DE Vinny Curry on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

But this doesn't mean Curry is done for the season.

Per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Curry's designation allows him to return to practice in Week 7. However, he must sit out at least eight games.

Curry signed a one-year deal to return to his native New Jersey and play with the Jets. Robert Saleh likes him along with Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams and the rest of the guys in the trenches defensively.

The other transactions made were cuts to wide receivers Manasseh Bailey and Josh Bailey as well as LB Edmond Robinson and OL Tristen Hoge.